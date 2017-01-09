Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
Flooding and evacuations as local waterways swell
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Follow the storm on ABC30's Doppler Radar
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER
Major storm moves through Central California
#ABC30insider pictures of the storm that brought heavy rain and flooding in the Valley, foothills, and Sierras.
Monday, January 09, 2017 11:18AM
weather
storm
weather
Fresno County
Sierra - Foothills
Madera County
Tulare County
Merced County
Mariposa County
Kings County
WEATHER
ABC30 Fog Tracker
Flooding and evacuations as local waterways swell
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Winter storm brings heavy rainfall to Central California
Flooding and evacuations as local waterways swell
Heavy rain floods waterways at Yosemite National Park
Follow the storm on ABC30's Doppler Radar
Orlando Police Sergeant Shot, Killed; Suspect at Large
Iconic 'Pioneer Cabin' tunnel tree topples during storm
San Ysidro border crossing reopened after protests forced closure
16-year-old girl dies after crashing car into canal near Oakhurst
Rock slides force road closures as storm sweeps across Central Valley
Valley residents collect sandbags ahead of heavy rains
Hiker found dead in Yosemite Valley
Police searching for suspect after multiple cars in Northwest Fresno are broken into
Oakland Raiders season ends with 27 to 14 loss to Texans
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno