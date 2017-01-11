FRESNO COUNTY

Manager of Fresno County mobile home park says flooded driveway isn't a problem, resident disagrees
It's roughly 13 inches at the deepest point of a flooded creek in Fresno County, but in his Toyota Camry, Steven Holmes said driving through it is not a safety concern. (KFSN)

FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
It's roughly 13 inches at the deepest point of a flooded creek in Fresno County, but in his Toyota Camry, Steven Holmes said driving through it is not a safety concern.

"I've already gone through it about four or five times today, so, no issues."

Holmes' one of a couple dozen residents who live at the Doyal Mobile Home Park in Fresno County.

Manager Terry Willard said this happens after every major storm.

"It's very, very, minor. I mean, if it was two or three feet deep then, hey, yeah, that's a big story. But with it only being thirteen inches deep-- yeah."

But Danielle Calvados, who just moved here from Nevada, said she is angry no one told her about the seasonal flooding. She also said no one's offering her a safe solution to cross over.

"They did not disclose that to me that creek floods and that we're unable to get out. If I had known that I wouldn't have bought this house. Even in my 4-Runner, I don't feel safe crossing that and you hear all the time if the road is flooded don't attempt to cross it."

NOAA, or the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration-- said just six inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult. And to carry away a small car they say it takes just 12 inches of rushing water.

But Willard said they do not have any other options other than to wait for the flooding to recede.

"They wouldn't allow us to put a bridge across here simply because of the mobile homes coming in and out of here. I mean, you'd have to have a large, large, bridge."

Calvados said she is not going to be satisfied until the property owner builds a bridge over the creek. And until the water level recede, she said she is not going to pay her rent.

At this point Calvados plan is to take this case to court.

The manager tells us that he is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to shuttle people back and forth across this body of water as long as this problem persists.
