WEATHER

Rock slides force road closures as storm sweeps across Central Valley
EMBED </>More News Videos

Heavy rain is on the forecast throughout the Central Valley on Sunday. (KFSN)

By
TULARE COUNTY (KFSN) --
As heavy rains swept across the Central Valley late Saturday, several rock, mud and debris slides forced road closures across multiple counties, according to authorities.

Large boulders landed on a highway near Lemon Cove, slamming into a jeep. Authorities said the driver was not hurt but the area is completely inaccessible while crews work to clear the area.

Other slides were reported by the California Highway Patrol on Highway 140 and Foresta Road in Merced County, Road 200 and Mountain View Peak Road as well as Mineral King and Champagne Creek in Tulare County.

It's unknown when the roads will reopen.

Heavy rain is on the forecast throughout the Central Valley on Sunday.

Stay with ABC30 for updates
Related Topics:
weatherrockslideweatherTulare County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Valley residents collect sandbags ahead of heavy rains
Follow the storm on ABC30's Doppler Radar
Accuweather Forecast
Merced County preps for flooding ahead of weekend storm
More weather
WEATHER
ABC30 Fog Tracker
Valley residents collect sandbags ahead of heavy rains
Follow the storm on ABC30's Doppler Radar
Yosemite National Park rangers keeping an eye out for what could be the biggest storm in years
More Weather
Top Stories
Valley residents collect sandbags ahead of heavy rains
Follow the storm on ABC30's Doppler Radar
Police searching for suspect after multiple cars in Northwest Fresno are broken into
Oakland Raiders season ends with 27 to 14 loss to Texans
Two big rigs involved in fiery crash in Visalia
Raiders vs. Texans in first playoff game since 2002
Body found in a field northeast of Reedley
Show More
California prisoner receives gender-reassignment surgery
VIDEO: 7 Things to know about Connor Cook
Raider Nation out in force in Houston for playoff game
Derek Carr says Connor Cook is eager to learn
Missing Parlier PD K9 found dead
More News
Top Video
Police searching for suspect after multiple cars in Northwest Fresno are broken into
Valley residents collect sandbags ahead of heavy rains
Raider Nation out in force in Houston for playoff game
Fresno police believe they have caught a suspect in a string of pizza delivery robberies
More Video