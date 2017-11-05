Woman killed, man injured in shooting outside of Southwest Fresno church

Witness tells me he heard about 5 gunshots, saw victim fall to ground. People nearby asked him to call 911. Hear from him at 6 on @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/4nFeflr3EX — Cory James (@CoryABC30) November 5, 2017

Police on the scene says there's a negotiator talking to the suspect out here in SW Fresno.

Churchgoers standing outside of St. Alphonsus Church where shooting occurred earlier this morning

The shooting happened after services Sunday morning at St Alphonsus Church.Police say the suspect waited for services to end before opening fire on his estranged wife and a man she went to church with. The woman was killed by the gunfire and the man was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.SWAT team has entered a home where the suspect is believed to be hiding at Thorne and California in Southwest Fresno.