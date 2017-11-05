Woman killed, man injured in shooting outside of Southwest Fresno church

Churchgoers standing outside of St. Alphonsus Church where shooting occurred Sunday morning (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The shooting happened after services Sunday morning at St Alphonsus Church.

Police say the suspect waited for services to end before opening fire on his estranged wife and a man she went to church with. The woman was killed by the gunfire and the man was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.


SWAT team has entered a home where the suspect is believed to be hiding at Thorne and California in Southwest Fresno.

This story will be updated.
