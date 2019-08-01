1 dead after gas explosion in central Kentucky, flames light up sky

MORELAND, Ky. -- One person is dead after a main line gas explosion in central Kentucky early Thursday morning, according to local authorities.

The video above shows flames light up the sky as residents in surrounding areas of Lincoln County were rocked by the explosion.

Emergency managers say a ruptured gas line was the cause of the explosion, according to the ABC affiliate station.

The Lincoln County Coroner's Office confirmed at least one person died.

Several structures in a local trailer park are still on fire, according to local officials.

Authorities said crews have been able to shut off the gas and people have been evacuated from the area.

A local church has set up a shelter for those in need.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckyexplosionfiregas mainfire deathu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What witnesses saw after a Navy jet crashed in Death Valley National Park
Neighbors left with costly repairs after car windows shattered in Fresno
How detectives traced 3 buried bodies and nabbed Squaw Valley serial killer
UPDATE:Missing 10-year-old Coalinga girl found safe with boyfriend
Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Inyo County
Fresno Police needs your help to get more K-9s
Reports: McFarland City Manager John Wooner dead
Show More
Man charged with three murders after deputies find human remains on Squaw Valley property
Two people test positive for West Nile Virus in Fresno County
Gilroy Shooting: Residents show support as FBI looks into motive
Wealthy parents reportedly giving up custody of kids to get financial aid
Delta pilot suspected of trying to fly drunk arrested
More TOP STORIES News