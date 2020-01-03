1 dead, 3 hurt in 'stabbing incident' in downtown Austin, Texas; Suspect in custody

(KTBC)

AUSTIN -- One person is dead, three others were hurt, and a suspect was taken into custody after a "stabbing incident" in downtown Austin, Texas.

Austin police reported the incident around 8:30 a.m. on South Congress Avenue, an area adjacent to the popular South Congress shopping district, known for the "I Love You So Much Mural."

Officials said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and a man in his 50s was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others were being treated on the scene.

Austin police told people to avoid the area, but it wasn't immediately clear what led to the stabbings.

The identities of the suspect and victims were not released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasu.s. & worldstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges filed against 7 suspects in Fresno mass shooting
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Suspect in Fresno mass shooting faces judge for separate charges
Parlier Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
Woman attacked while walking to car in Central Fresno
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
Suspected DUI driver crashes into northeast Fresno home
Show More
Man put Pine-Sol in co-worker's drink after argument: Police
Urgent Blood Drive held at Clovis, Fresno hospitals on Friday
December storms gave California a promising snowpack
Hundreds of Delta Airlines workers sue Lands' End over uniforms
Fresno car detail shops loses more than $30,000 in products after burglary
More TOP STORIES News