1 killed, 4 injured in crash on Highway 152 near Chowchilla

Per CHP: The deceased driver (22 yo) was turning left from WB 152 onto Ave 13- didn’t stop for oncoming traffic. A family of four was in the car that hit him. One was life flighted to CRMC, the other three transported with minor injuries. Madera Co coroner en route. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/wevF9JKDvi — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) May 27, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead and four others were injured in a crash on State Route 152 near Chowchilla.It happened just before 2 p.m.According to California Highway Patrol officers, the driver, a 22-year-old man, was turning left from westbound Highway 152 onto Road 13 and failed to stop for oncoming traffic. Another car, carrying a family of four, crashed into his vehicle.The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. One person from the second vehicle was taken to Community Regional Medical Center by helicopter and the others were transported with minor injuries.Officers have the eastbound shoulder and part of one lane blocked. Drivers in the area are advised to be cautious.