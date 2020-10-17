1 killed in central Fresno hit-and-run

Fresno Police say the suspected driver may have been in a red truck.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been killed in a hit-and-run incident in central Fresno.

Officers say they responded to calls of someone being hit by a vehicle in the area of Ashlan and First shortly before 8 pm on Friday.

When authorities arrived they found the victim in the road.

The person died at the scene.

Police continue to look for clues about the suspected driver who may have been in a red truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
