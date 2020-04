Fresno Police say one person has been shot to death in southwest Fresno.The shooting took place in the area of Valencia Ave and Thorne Ave at about 4:45 p.m.Police say the victim is a young man in his late teens or early twenties.He was rushed to CRMC after the shooting where he succumbed to his injuries, police say.According to Shotspotter, 10 rounds were fired during the shooting.