Merced Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot to death on Monday afternoon.The shooting happened just before 1 pm in the 1100 block of P Street.Officers are investigating the incident as a homicide.Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Haygood at 209-385-6998 or haygoodk@cityofmerced.org. You may also contact the anonymous tip line at 209-385-4725.