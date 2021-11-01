Water main break causes flooding in southeast Fresno, Willow Avenue shut down

Crews have closed off a major roadway due to a water main break in southeast Fresno.

It was first reported just after three this morning on Willow and Jensen Avenues.


There is no word at this time on what caused the break.

Right now, Willow is closed north and southbound from East Byrd Avenue to Jensen.


The flooding is also impacting Jensen Avenue.

If your morning commute takes you through this area, you'll need to find a different route.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofloodingwater main breakroad closure
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Show More
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
More TOP STORIES News