Water main break causes flooding in southeast Fresno, Willow Avenue shut down

Crews have closed off a major roadway due to a water main break in southeast Fresno.It was first reported just after three this morning on Willow and Jensen Avenues.There is no word at this time on what caused the break.Right now, Willow is closed north and southbound from East Byrd Avenue to Jensen.The flooding is also impacting Jensen Avenue.If your morning commute takes you through this area, you'll need to find a different route.