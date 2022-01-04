Central California Blood Center needs your donations urgently

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County health officials are calling on the community to help save a life and donate blood.The Central California Blood Center says it's down to less than half a day's worth of blood supply.That's due in part to a decrease in donors during the holidays and challenges caused by COVID-19.Health officials say car accidents and traumas often increase in the winter months, and they are concerned our local blood supply won't be able to keep up.The center says it needs all types of blood, especially Type-O."Over the holidays, you never know what's going to happen. It could be quiet, some weekends, things are quiet. And then some weekends there are accidents and bad things happen and people need a lot of blood quickly," said Central California Blood Center President & CEO Christopher Staub.The blood center says those who need daily transfusions are also at greater risk.Fresno County Health Officials worry the dwindling supply could start to impact the kind of care our local hospitals can give patients.To find a blood center or mobile drive happening near you, visit donate-blood-dot-org.