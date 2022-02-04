FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Celebrating "National Wear Red Day."You'll be seeing a lot more red across the valley as people and businesses celebrate "National Wear Red Day." This year's theme is "Reclaim Your Rhythm."Red lights covered the Save Mart Center to help spread awareness and fight against heart disease and stroke.There is also a "Go Red For Women" Luncheon planned for February 25 at Pardini's Catering and Banquets.According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease remains the greatest health threat for women