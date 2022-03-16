yosemite national park

Controlled burning happening in Yosemite Valley

EMBED <>More Videos

Controlling burning in Yosemite Valley

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif -- Fire crews are expected to begin controlled burns in Yosemite Valley, starting Monday, March 14.

Burning operations will be conducted along Northside Drive near Eagle Creek, toward Woski Pond.

Officials say these controlled burns help remove dead and overgrown vegetation that could contribute to a more severe wildfire later on.

Smoke will be visible from the road, but officials say the burns should not affect traffic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yosemite national parkyosemite national parkfiresmoke
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Yosemite's firefall returns with new rules
Iconic sign at The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park returns
New exhibit inside Yosemite honors Chinese immigrant workers
Highliners walk side of Taft Point in Yosemite: VIDEO
TOP STORIES
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy tells Congress, 'We need you right now'
UC Merced students voicing concerns over dining hall food
PD: 1 arrested in connection to shooting outside River Park restaurant
Child found dead inside Merced home is missing girl: Authorities
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan; tsunami alert issued
Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for attack on Fresno FAX bus
Federal Reserve expected to raise borrowing rate
Show More
Highly-transmissible omicron subvariant increasing in CA
Study: Allergy season will start much earlier due to climate crisis
LIVE: Biden to address US assistance to Ukraine amid Russian attacks
High gas prices impacting travel for Valley school districts
Man convicted of 3 Visalia murders sentenced to death
More TOP STORIES News