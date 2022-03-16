Controlled burning happening in Yosemite Valley

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif -- Fire crews are expected to begin controlled burns in Yosemite Valley, starting Monday, March 14.Burning operations will be conducted along Northside Drive near Eagle Creek, toward Woski Pond.Officials say these controlled burns help remove dead and overgrown vegetation that could contribute to a more severe wildfire later on.Smoke will be visible from the road, but officials say the burns should not affect traffic.