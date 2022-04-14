Atwater prison employee arrested for allegedly kidnapping child

Merced police have arrested an employee of a federal prison for allegedly kidnapping a child.Police say 50-year-old Earl Stokes, who works at the United States Penitentiary in Atwater, might face charges of kidnapping, criminal threats, child endangerment, reckless driving, assault, and battery.According to police, on Tuesday, a group of children were walking through a Merced neighborhood when at least one of them kicked the front door of a home.Stokes, who learned about it but was neither the victim of the original incident nor knew about which of the children kicked the door, chased the kids down in his vehicle.He found them in Davenport Park and ordered them to stop or they would be shot.One of the kids complied with his order. Police say Stokes grabbed that child, causing visible injuries, ordered the child to climb into the bed of his truck, and forcibly took the child to the home where the door was kicked.After an investigation by Merced PD, Stokes turned himself in to police on Wednesday, and has been booked into the Merced County Jail.Merced police are urging anyone with any information about this incident to contact Detective Lupian at (209)385-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.