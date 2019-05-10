13-year-old arrested for making school shooting threat in Lemoore

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says a 13-year-old boy has been arrested for making threats to a Lemoore elementary school.On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office received a report from agents at Lemoore Naval Air Station about a school shooting threat at Akers Elementary.Agents at the base had learned that a 13-year-old boy posted a picture to SnapChat of a gun store with the words "be ready akers."Agents believed the threat referred to Akers Elementary located on the base and contacted authorities.The 13-year-old was found and admitted to investigators that he posted the picture.Authorities did not find any weapons at the teen's home.The student was arrested and booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center.