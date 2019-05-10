threat

13-year-old arrested for making school shooting threat in Lemoore

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says a 13-year-old boy has been arrested for making threats to a Lemoore elementary school.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office received a report from agents at Lemoore Naval Air Station about a school shooting threat at Akers Elementary.

Agents at the base had learned that a 13-year-old boy posted a picture to SnapChat of a gun store with the words "be ready akers."

Agents believed the threat referred to Akers Elementary located on the base and contacted authorities.

The 13-year-old was found and admitted to investigators that he posted the picture.

Authorities did not find any weapons at the teen's home.

The student was arrested and booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lemoorearreststudent arrestedthreat
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THREAT
Police: Lemoore Councilmember Holly Blair arrested for domestic violence
Arrest made in social media threat against Fresno LGBTQ club
10-year-old drag queen facing threats of violence
Student arrested for implying violence against Madera HS
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News