FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager who was shot in the head in northeast Fresno on July 1 has passed away from his injuries.Officers say when they responded to the scene on Cedar and Sierra they found 17-year-old Zachary Xayavong inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he died a week later.The case is now being investigated as the city's 39th homicide of the year.