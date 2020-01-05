2 firefighters injured while battling central Fresno house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames did some heavy damage to a home in central Fresno late Friday night.Fresno Fire teams responded to a house fire near First and McKinley just before 11 p.m.When firefighters got there, they found all four men who lived in that house standing outside.Helmet camera video shows the massive flames and heavy smoke firefighters were faced with when they rushed into the home.One of the men who lived in the home was also injured when he tried to fight the fire himself. He suffered from smoke inhalation and is expected to recover quickly.Two firefighters were transported to CRMC with minor injuries and are also expected to recover.Fire crews say the house sustained more than $300,000 in damages.Investigators are still working to determine what started this house fire.