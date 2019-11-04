Authorities searching for 2 murder suspects who escaped Monterey County jail

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Monterey County sheriff's deputies are searching for two murder suspects who escaped the Monterey County Adult Detention Facility Sunday morning.Deputies say Santos Fonseca, 21, and Jonathan Salazar, 20, were in custody since 2018 for murder charges and other criminal charges.The sheriff's office is offering $5,000 for information leading to Fonseca and Salazar's capture.Further information regarding how the two suspects escaped was not immediately available.Both men are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorites.