2 separate shark attacks in Florida this weekend

Two separate shark attacks injured beachgoers on Florida's eastern shore, just an hour apart this weekend.

One of the victims, Frank O'Rourke, is a professional surfer.

The four-foot shark bit him at Jacksonville Beach.

O'Rourke was treated by a lifeguard but did not go to a hospital, instead, he went to a bar.

"All of a sudden, a shark comes out of the water and grabs onto my arm, right by my elbow and kind of tugs a little bit, thrashes, and I guess it tastes me and was like 'nope,'" he said.

The second attack happened at New Smyrna Beach, about 100 miles south of the first attack.

In that incident, a man was bitten in the leg while boogie boarding.
