2 women accused of attack on transgender person at North Carolina bar

EMBED </>More Videos

Two woman face charges for bar incident in Raleigh.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. --
Two women have been charged after an alleged attack on a transgender person at a Raleigh bar.

The incident happened last month at Milk Bar on Glenwood Avenue, according to Raleigh Police.

Both 31-year-old Jessica Fowler and 38-year-old Amber Harrell are charged with second-degree kidnapping, a felony, and sexual battery, a misdemeanor in connection with the incident, which involved a transgender woman, Raleigh Police told ABC11.

In a 911 call, the caller tells the dispatcher: "She pulls her shirt up and says, 'Do you want to see my b---s?' and she pressed me up against the wall with her bare chest."

An arrest warrant said both Fowler and Harrell "fondle the victim's buttocks and chest."

Police said the attack started in the bathroom and continued into the bar.

"(The bartender) could see I was visibly uncomfortable," the caller tells the 911 dispatcher. "She asked the girls two times to stop. The girl didn't stop at first, so she forcefully had to tell the girl to stop -- she was like groping my back, my stomach, it was uncomfortable."

The general manager of Milk Bar declined to comment to ABC11.

Equality NC said these types of incidents are not unusual and often not reported.

"They don't get helpful reactions when victims try and come forward," said Ames Simmons, of Equality NC. "This is the kind of violence we're trying to work on. We're trying not to address these incidents after they happen."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
transgenderbatterybarkidnapwomenarrestRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
President Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for Calif.
Facility's CEO resigns after vegetative patient gives birth; former caregiver speaks out
Teacher seen dragging 9-year-old with autism by his wrists
Sexual assault caught on video at Southern California bus stop; suspect sought
Bullies caught on video pouring water on girl, punching her
Woman smashes into police station in bizarre stalking case
Indiana mom of 3 kids killed at bus stop speaks out
Kmart supervisor delivers tearful goodbye as store closes after 55 years
Show More
Mom falls in love with sperm donor 12 years after giving birth to his child
Protests over death of man who went to police asking for help
Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie announce divorce
'I work hard all my life to have what I have:' Thief snatches man's home surveillance camera
Ex-felon arrested in Northeast Fresno, in possession of stolen military machine gun
More News