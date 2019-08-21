2-year-old girl drowns in pool in Tulare

A 2-year-old girl has drowned in a pool in Tulare.

Tulare Police first received a call about the child being missing at about 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

They say the call quickly changed when the caller reported the child was found in the pool.

Officers rushed to the scene and tried to revive the child, who was taken to a hospital, but she was declared dead there.

Tulare Police say they do not suspect foul play or negligence.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody after standoff in west central Fresno
Three men arrested in connection to theft of classic car in Clovis
Teen sues Fresno PD using video of officer punching him multiple times
Wanted parolee arrested while working out at Planet Fitness in Clovis
Serial robber accused of carjacking, robbing fast-food restaurants in Fresno
Mother of 3 has long road to recovery after horrific crash
Alert of unsubstantiated threat at Fresno City has students wanting transparency from police
Show More
Family mourns sisters killed in Madera County crash
2 arrested for marijuana grow laced with dangerous chemicals
Civil rights activist among several arrested during protest in Fresno
Memorial to be held for CHP officer killed on duty in Riverside
Video: Garden Grove students give Nazi salute, sing Nazi song
More TOP STORIES News