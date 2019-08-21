2-year-old girl drowns in pool in Tulare

A 2-year-old girl has drowned in a pool in Tulare.Tulare Police first received a call about the child being missing at about 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.They say the call quickly changed when the caller reported the child was found in the pool.Officers rushed to the scene and tried to revive the child, who was taken to a hospital, but she was declared dead there.Tulare Police say they do not suspect foul play or negligence.