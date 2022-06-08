FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With 40 percent of the expected vote counted, Connie Conway has captured 56 percent of the votes counted so far in the special election for California's 22nd Congressional District.
As of 8:45 pm Tuesday, Conway has 28,247 votes while Democrat Lourin Hubbard sits at 22,602.
This seat was formerly held by Republican Devin Nunes, who left the position to take a role at Donald Trump's social media company.
The counties involved in this district are Tulare and Fresno.
Connie Conway holds early lead for special election in 22nd Congressional District
TOP STORIES
Show More