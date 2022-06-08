Connie Conway holds early lead for special election in 22nd Congressional District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With 40 percent of the expected vote counted, Connie Conway has captured 56 percent of the votes counted so far in the special election for California's 22nd Congressional District.As of 8:45 pm Tuesday, Conway has 28,247 votes while Democrat Lourin Hubbard sits at 22,602.This seat was formerly held by Republican Devin Nunes, who left the position to take a role at Donald Trump's social media company.The counties involved in this district are Tulare and Fresno.