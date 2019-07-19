3 horses killed in possible DWI crash when driver pulling trailer hits pole

Deputies believe a driver may have been drunk when he crashed, killing the three horses inside the farm trailer his vehicle was pulling in northwest Harris County.

The high-speed crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday along the Highway 249 feeder at the Grand Parkway.

Deputies say the driver of a Chevy Silverado was towing the horses in the trailer when he slammed into a utility pole.

The horses died on impact.



The driver was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He's in critical condition.

Investigators believe the driver wasn't just speeding, but that he also may have been drinking after finding alcohol in the truck.

"Investigators went to the hospital, found signs of impairment. He appeared to be intoxicated. Inside the Chevy, we did find at least one glass container containing alcohol, so we are investigating this as a DWI crash if the driver survives," said Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Simon Cheng.

Investigators plan to pursue animal cruelty charges for the deaths of the horses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
horsesanimalsdwicrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News