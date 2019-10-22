Texas 3-year-old found after mom's ex-girlfriend threatened to kill him

HOUSTON, TEXAS -- A boy and his mother were found safe after disappearing Monday afternoon.

Police say 3-year-old Clayber Victor Larosa-Reyes was taken by his mother's ex-girlfriend at Gessner Rd. and Bellaire Blvd.

Authorities say 26-year-old Ingrid Urbina-Centeno took Clayber at 12:15 p.m. Urbina-Centeno is the ex-girlfriend of the child's mother, Maria Garcia-Reyes.

Urbina-Centeno reportedly told Garcia-Reyes, "I'm going to kill your son, so it hurts you the way it hurt me when you left me."

Police say Garcia-Reyes left to follow Urbina-Centeno.

Authorities haven't yet said how Garcia-Reyes and her son were found.

Clayber Victor Larosa-Reyes

Ingrid Urbina-Centeno

Maria Garcia-Reyes

Related topics:
amber alertmissing boy
