Texas 3-year-old found after mom's ex-girlfriend threatened to kill him

HOUSTON, TEXAS -- A boy and his mother were found safe after disappearing Monday afternoon.Police say 3-year-old Clayber Victor Larosa-Reyes was taken by his mother's ex-girlfriend at Gessner Rd. and Bellaire Blvd.Authorities say 26-year-old Ingrid Urbina-Centeno took Clayber at 12:15 p.m. Urbina-Centeno is the ex-girlfriend of the child's mother, Maria Garcia-Reyes.Urbina-Centeno reportedly told Garcia-Reyes, "I'm going to kill your son, so it hurts you the way it hurt me when you left me."Police say Garcia-Reyes left to follow Urbina-Centeno.Authorities haven't yet said how Garcia-Reyes and her son were found.