4 arrested for identity theft ring in Porterville

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Porterville Police arrested four suspects in connection with an identity theft ring.When officers came in contact with 25-year-old Haley Robertson, who had a warrant out for her arrest, they were led to a Motel 6 in Porterville.In the room was 30-year-old Joshua Lymon with loads of stolen possessions and identity material. Officers also located stolen credit cards, forged checks and social security numbers.There was also methamphetamine in the hotel room.After investigating officers also arrested two more suspects in their twenties, Christina Johnston and Kyle Lisman.