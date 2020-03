.@USGS reports a 4.1 magnitude earthquake in Sonoma County. There are no official reports of damage or injury however that strength earthquake can cause minor damage. @ABC30 #AMLive #StormWarn30 pic.twitter.com/vCwxgMjjKD — Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) March 25, 2020

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. -- A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Cobb Mountain in an area of unincorporated Sonoma County in Northern California early Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.The quake hit shortly before 5 a.m. about two miles from the mountain and near the Lake County line.There are no reports of injuries or damage.