4th of July in Central California: List of Independence Day events and fireworks shows in the Valley

The 4th of July is coming up, and what better way to celebrate it than by watching fireworks and taking part in festivities happening across Central California?
Here's a list of events in the Central Valley during and leading up to the 4th of July. We will continue to update this list as we learn of more events.
Saturday, July 2
Shaver Lake Fireworks
Free family-friendly event at 5,500 feet. Fireworks will be shot from Honeymoon Island at dark between 8 pm and 8:30pm. If you have a view of the island, you will see the fireworks. Road 2, Camp Edison and on a boat are great viewing areas. Plan to get there early. Wear comfortable shoes and be prepared for the likelihood of parking far away. Boat parade starts at 6 pm. Meet outside the Buoys at the Sierra Marina with your decorated boat. Click here for more information.
Time: 6 pm
Address: Shaver Lake
Contact: Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau
Porterville Freedom Fest
Parking passes are now on sale. The festival showcases an array of local vendors, a spray zone, a spectacular display of fireworks, and more. Bring out your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a summer evening with friends and family. Gates open at 5 pm and the fireworks show starts at 9 pm. Passes can be purchased at the Parks and Leisure Services office, 15 E. Thurman Ave., Suite A.
Time: 5 pm
Address: Porterville Sports Complex
Contact: City Of Porterville Parks & Leisure Services (559-791-7695)
Light Up The Sky Celebration, Los Banos
Live music, entertainment, carnival rides for the children, food vendors, and a fireworks display at night. Click here for more information.
Time: 1 pm
Address: Henry Miller Plaza-600 H Street, Los Banos
Contact: Los Banos Downtown Association (209-710-9022)
Sunday, July 3
Kingsburg Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks and food vendors. The fireworks show should start shortly after 9 pm. Vendors will be serving between 6 pm and 9:30 pm. Admission is $5. Click here for more information.
Time: 6 pm
Address: Kingsburg High School Stadium-1900 18th Ave, Kingsburg
Contact: Kingsburg Chamber Of Commerce (559-897-1111)
Selma's 32nd Independence Day Celebration
Food, Games for kids, music and fireworks. Entertainment by David Aguallo Band. Bring your lawn chairs and/ or blankets. No ice chests or outside food allowed. Gates open at 5:30 pm and fireworks begin at approximately 9:25 pm. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for kids between 5 and 12, free for children 4 and under. Click here for more information.
Time: 5:30 pm- 10 pm
Address: Selma High School-3125 Wright St, Selma
Contact: Selma Chamber Of Commerce-559-891-2235
Dinuba Independence Day Celebration
Food, games and beer garden. Featuring Midnight Run, The Sound Of Journey. Fireworks show At 9:15 pm. Admission is free. Click here for more information.
Time: 5pm- 10pm
Address: Ridge Creek Golf Club-3018 Ridge Creek Drive, Dinbua
Contact: Michelle Tapia-559-591-5940
Woodlake July 3rd Blast
Free concert by Morgan Evans, South Valley food vendors and fireworks show.
Time: 6 pm
Address: Woodlake City Park
Visalia Rawhide 4th Of July
Baseball, fireworks, good food, cold drinks and more. Tickets start at $17. Click here for more information.
Time: 7 pm
Address: Valley Strong Ballpark - 300 N Giddings Street, Visalia
Exeter Independence Celebration
Events all day at the Exeter City Park culminating with the firework show we all know and love. There will be horse shoes, cornhole, vendors, food, concert and fireworks at dusk from Dobson Field. Dobson Field will be closed to the public. Click here for more information.
Time: 10 am - 8 pm
Address: Exeter City Park
Contact: Laurie Hamilton-559-799-6326