#LassenIncident Firefighters have contained a residential structure fire on Lassen Ave in City of Huron. A mobile home sustained major damage and there were no injuries. 5 people were displaced and are working with @redcross for assistance. pic.twitter.com/k8hOtNiKFq — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) October 14, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews say five people were left displaced after a mobile home caught fire in Fresno County.The home on Lassen Avenue in Huron was engulfed in flames and sustained major damage, officials say.No one was injured. The Red Cross is now working with the residents.