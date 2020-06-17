crime stoppers

Report an anonymous tip to Valley Crime Stoppers

Valley Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization with the mission to deter, reduce, and solve crimes by funding cash rewards to those who give anonymous information about crimes.

Callers and online tips remain anonymous, and tipsters are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information provided comes through Valley Crime Stoppers, is anonymous and leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online, using this form.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countymadera countyfresnoclovisclovis police departmentfresno county sheriff departmentcrime stoppersfresno police department
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME STOPPERS
2 men caught on camera stealing bikes from Clovis store
Have You Seen Them: Deadly Selma Hit and Run
Gunman crawls through McDonald's drive-thru window
Have You Seen Him: AM/PM Robbery
TOP STORIES
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Show More
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Iconic sign at The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park returns
More TOP STORIES News