7.0-magnitude earthquake rocks buildings in Anchorage, Alaska

A map shows the location of a strong earthquake that struck near Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (USGS)

ALASKA --
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake has rocked buildings in Anchorage and caused lamp posts and trees to sway, prompting people to run out of offices and seek shelter under office desks.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake Friday morning was centered about 7 miles (12 kilometers) north of Alaska's largest city.

An Associated Press reporter working in downtown Anchorage saw cracks in a 2-story building after the quake. It was unclear whether there were injuries.

People went back inside buildings after the earthquake but a smaller aftershock a short time later sent them running back into the streets again.
