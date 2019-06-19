72 Philadelphia officers placed on administrative duty over social media posts

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says 72 police officers have been placed on administrative duty as an investigation continues into controversial social media posts allegedly made by officers.

The investigation began after the group, the Plain View Project, compiled racist and offensive comments on social media apparently posted by hundreds of police officers across the country, including in Philadelphia.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says 72 police officers have been placed on administrative leave as an investigation continues into controversial social media posts a



The database was published by Injustice Watch, a not-for-profit journalism organization, and ultimately revealed that more than 300 Philadelphia officers allegedly posted troubling content.

Many of the comments called for violence against Muslims, protestors, immigrants, and those accused of crimes. Some posts celebrated police brutality and in a few cases called for violence against women.

"We are equally disgusted by many of the posts that you saw, that in many cases the rest of the nation saw," said Ross during a press conference on Wednesday.

Ross says discipline will happen in stages, dealing with the most severe posts first.

"We will not be shy about leading out the appropriate discipline, which could range for day off, to termination--which is probably going to happen for some of these officers," said the commissioner.

EMBED More News Videos

Numerous Philadelphia police officers under investigation for racist, violent Facebook posts. Jeff Chirico has more on Action News at 6 p.m. on June 3, 2019.



Earlier this month, Ross said the department is "cognizant of the First Amendment implications." However, he said it appears some comments are not protected by the First Amendment.

Ross says an independent law firm continues to assist in the investigation.

John McNesby, FOP Lodge #5 president released this statement following Wednesday's press conference:



District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office is reviewing the database and may not call certain officers to testify during trial if evidence of bias is found.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News