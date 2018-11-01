9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4584302" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three siblings were struck and killed and another child was injured at a school bus stop in Indiana Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police said.

An elementary school student died after a truck hit him while he was trying to board a school bus.Officials say 9-year-old Dalen Thomas was walking across a highway in northeast Mississippi when he was hit by the pickup at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.An ambulance took Thomas to a nearby medical center. He was then airlifted to a children's hospital in Memphis, Tennessee where he died.Officials say 22-year-old Hunter Newman was the driver of the truck. He's been charged with aggravated assault. His bond is set at $10,000.The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Highway Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team.