9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi

EMBED </>More Videos

9-year-old killed while waiting for school bus

MARIETTA, Mississippi --
An elementary school student died after a truck hit him while he was trying to board a school bus.

Officials say 9-year-old Dalen Thomas was walking across a highway in northeast Mississippi when he was hit by the pickup at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
RELATED: Twin boys and sister fatally struck at school bus stop in Indiana
EMBED More News Videos

Three siblings were struck and killed and another child was injured at a school bus stop in Indiana Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police said.



An ambulance took Thomas to a nearby medical center. He was then airlifted to a children's hospital in Memphis, Tennessee where he died.

Officials say 22-year-old Hunter Newman was the driver of the truck. He's been charged with aggravated assault. His bond is set at $10,000.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Highway Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team.

EMBED More News Videos

Texas school bus safety rules after Indiana tragedy.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school buschild killedu.s. & worldMississippi
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Central Valley magician to be featured on Netflix show
Google employees to walk out to protest treatment of women
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty
Merced Police looking for missing elderly man with dementia
Driver charged in deaths of 3 siblings at Ind. bus stop said she did not recognize school bus lights
Man caught on camera trying to drive away from DUI crash in Visalia
Former detective accused of stealing money from Merced Police Officer's Association
Teen, 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating in Philly
Show More
Supply shortages plague Canada's new marijuana marketplace
Man rescued from Central Fresno canal
Boy and accused bully now friends after dad steps in to help
Philadelphia hospitals report baby boom 9 months after Eagles Super Bowl win
Baby 'died of diaper rash,' prosecutor says
More News