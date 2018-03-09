911 calls released in Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

The Broward County Sheriff's Office has released nearly an hour's worth of 911 calls from the day of that deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida last month.Wednesday, February 14th started off as just another regular day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School -- until 2:21 p.m. That's when shooter Nikolas Cruz walked into the building. Less than 30-seconds later he started firing his weapons.Shortly after the shooting began, the 9-1-1 center was flooded with calls. A total of 81 calls to 911 were made during the incident and authorities released 10 of them.The shooting lasted six minutes and Cruz was taken into custody shortly afterward.Cruz made a court appearance Wednesday. He withdrew his not-guilty plea and is now refusing to enter a plea.His arraignment is set for Wednesday, March 14th -- exactly one month after the shooting.