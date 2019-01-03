911 system restored for AT&T landline customers in Burrel, Caruthers, Raisin City and Riverdale areas

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is warning AT&T customers in the Burrel, Caruthers, Raisin City and Riverdale areas about an issue that keeps them from being able to place 911 c

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says AT&T customers in the Burrel, Caruthers, Raisin City and Riverdale areas can now call 911 after an outage Thursday morning.

Officials say AT&T was experiencing a problem that wouldn't allow certain landline customers to the place 911 phone calls to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

The specific people that were impacted were those living in the Burrel area with a phone number with the prefix 866. According to FCSO, the outage also extended to portions of Caruthers, Raisin City and Riverdale, and was impacting just over 13,000 landline customers.
