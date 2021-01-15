Community & Events

Fresno area virtual events celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

(Horace Cort/AP Photo)

There are several (mostly virtual) events planned in the Fresno-area to celebrate the life of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Saturday, January 16, 2021

Clovis Police Department Community Breakfast
Time: Program begins at 9:00 A.M.
Location: On Facebook Live: @ClovisPoliceDepartmentCalifornia
Event details: Keynote Speaker: Mr. Gregory Barfield, Assistant City Manager for the City of Fresno.

Clovis Police Department Community Drive-Through Breakfast
Time: 9:00 A.M.
Location: Clovis Police Department, 1233 Fifth Street Clovis, CA 93612
Event details: Tickets $5 each (Pre-Payment Required). Contact: Erin Ford-Horio (559) 342-2476 or erinf@cityofclovis.com.

M.L.K. Candlelight Vigil
Time: 6:00 P.M.
Location: Zoom ID: 815 8671 3287
Event details: Contact: John Sturdivant (559) 974-2503 or Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor (559) 435-2212.

Sunday, January 17, 2021

M.L.K. Thematic Exploratorium Program
Location: Zoom ID: 815 8671 3287
Time: 3:00 P.M.
Event details: Contact: Bishop John A. Sims at (559) 512-9836. "Relive the experience of Dexter Avenue Baptist Church!"

Monday, January 18, 2021

M.L.K. Celebration
Location: Zoom ID: 815 8671 3287
Time: 9:15 A.M.-10:45 A.M.
Event details: Contact: James Lett III (559) 284- 6420, Gail Gaston (559) 681-3140.

Commemoration Program & Community Awards Ceremony
Location: Zoom ID: 815 8671 3287
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Event details: Join us via Zoom in celebrating the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his contributions to community diversity and our enriched culture. Commemoration Program Keynote Speaker-Sabrina Kelley of Well Fargo, Community Awards Ceremony Awardees: Yolanda Randles-Les Kimber Community Organization Award, Dr. Rais Vohra-M.L.K. Community Award & Congressman Jim Costa-M.L.K. Community Award. Contact: Terri Kimber Edwards (559) 908-0639 or email: Hon. Eric Payne at Eric.paynecmc@gmail.com.

Thursday, February 11, 2021

M.L.K. Speech, Arts, and Essay Awards Reception
Time: 5:30 P.M.
Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth Street, Clovis, CA. 93612.
Event details: Hosted by Fresno County Superintendent of Schools
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnoabc30 communitymlk daymartin luther king jr
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Many frustrated CA workers locked out of unemployment benefits
Fresno healthcare worker shares his COVID-19 vaccine journey
Walmart in Tulare shut down, shoppers flee after reports of shooting
Hundreds line up for drive-through mass COVID vaccination site at Sierra Pacific
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
Biden's COVID-19 plan: 100 million shots just the start
Former cybercriminal shows how easy it is to fool CA EDD
Show More
'Kill him with his own gun': Police describe facing the mob at the Capitol
Merced County struggling with low supply of COVID-19 vaccine
LIVE: Newsom attends launch of Dodger Stadium vaccine site
'Do you need help?' Police say waitress saved abused boy
22 puppies rescued from Valley home will go up for adoption
More TOP STORIES News