Fresno area virtual events celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

There are several (mostly virtual) events planned in the Fresno-area to celebrate the life of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Saturday, January 16, 2021
Clovis Police Department Community Breakfast
Time: Program begins at 9:00 A.M.
Location: On Facebook Live: @ClovisPoliceDepartmentCalifornia
Event details: Keynote Speaker: Mr. Gregory Barfield, Assistant City Manager for the City of Fresno.
Clovis Police Department Community Drive-Through Breakfast
Time: 9:00 A.M.
Location: Clovis Police Department, 1233 Fifth Street Clovis, CA 93612
Event details: Tickets $5 each (Pre-Payment Required). Contact: Erin Ford-Horio (559) 342-2476 or erinf@cityofclovis.com.
M.L.K. Candlelight Vigil
Time: 6:00 P.M.
Location: Zoom ID: 815 8671 3287
Event details: Contact: John Sturdivant (559) 974-2503 or Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor (559) 435-2212.
Sunday, January 17, 2021
M.L.K. Thematic Exploratorium Program
Location: Zoom ID: 815 8671 3287
Time: 3:00 P.M.
Event details: Contact: Bishop John A. Sims at (559) 512-9836. "Relive the experience of Dexter Avenue Baptist Church!"
Monday, January 18, 2021
M.L.K. Celebration
Location: Zoom ID: 815 8671 3287
Time: 9:15 A.M.-10:45 A.M.
Event details: Contact: James Lett III (559) 284- 6420, Gail Gaston (559) 681-3140.
Commemoration Program & Community Awards Ceremony
Location: Zoom ID: 815 8671 3287
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Event details: Join us via Zoom in celebrating the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his contributions to community diversity and our enriched culture. Commemoration Program Keynote Speaker-Sabrina Kelley of Well Fargo, Community Awards Ceremony Awardees: Yolanda Randles-Les Kimber Community Organization Award, Dr. Rais Vohra-M.L.K. Community Award & Congressman Jim Costa-M.L.K. Community Award. Contact: Terri Kimber Edwards (559) 908-0639 or email: Hon. Eric Payne at Eric.paynecmc@gmail.com.
Thursday, February 11, 2021
M.L.K. Speech, Arts, and Essay Awards Reception
Time: 5:30 P.M.
Location: Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth Street, Clovis, CA. 93612.
Event details: Hosted by Fresno County Superintendent of Schools
