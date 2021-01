Fresno area virtual events celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Saturday, January 16, 2021

Sunday, January 17, 2021

Monday, January 18, 2021

Thursday, February 11, 2021

There are several (mostly virtual) events planned in the Fresno-area to celebrate the life of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.Program begins at 9:00 A.M.On Facebook Live: @ClovisPoliceDepartmentCalifornia Keynote Speaker: Mr. Gregory Barfield, Assistant City Manager for the City of Fresno.9:00 A.M.Clovis Police Department, 1233 Fifth Street Clovis, CA 93612Tickets $5 each (Pre-Payment Required). Contact: Erin Ford-Horio (559) 342-2476 or erinf@cityofclovis.com.6:00 P.M.Zoom ID: 815 8671 3287Contact: John Sturdivant (559) 974-2503 or Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor (559) 435-2212.Zoom ID: 815 8671 32873:00 P.M.Contact: Bishop John A. Sims at (559) 512-9836. "Relive the experience of Dexter Avenue Baptist Church!"Zoom ID: 815 8671 32879:15 A.M.-10:45 A.M.Contact: James Lett III (559) 284- 6420, Gail Gaston (559) 681-3140.Zoom ID: 815 8671 328711:00 A.M.Join us via Zoom in celebrating the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his contributions to community diversity and our enriched culture. Commemoration Program Keynote Speaker-Sabrina Kelley of Well Fargo, Community Awards Ceremony Awardees: Yolanda Randles-Les Kimber Community Organization Award, Dr. Rais Vohra-M.L.K. Community Award & Congressman Jim Costa-M.L.K. Community Award. Contact: Terri Kimber Edwards (559) 908-0639 or email: Hon. Eric Payne at Eric.paynecmc@gmail.com.5:30 P.M.Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth Street, Clovis, CA. 93612.Hosted by Fresno County Superintendent of Schools