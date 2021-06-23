mosquito

Mosquitoes becoming problem at Visalia Public Cemetery

The Visalia Public Cemetery District is asking residents for help to eliminate standing water.
This Visalia cemetery has become mosquito breeding ground

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley cemetery has a major mosquito problem.

Peopled are asked not to place anything in the ground or on gravestones that could soak up or hold water.

Officials are asking that flower vases be filled with sand, kitty litter or some other superabsorbent material.

It's also suggested to remove any paper, plastic or foil from flowers.

Sand is available in the Pavilion parking lot for those who need it.

The Delta Vector Control District will coordinate the cleanup effort to eliminate mosquito breeding and remove items left in the cemetery.

Experts say mosquitoes following the scent of humans don't care for the smell of pungent plants.



