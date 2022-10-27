A new era begins: ABC30 launches its brand new set

For Action News, it's a new beginning, but our commitment to keeping you informed will never change.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lights, camera, Action News has begun a new era!

Since January, crews have been focused on a dramatic transformation. A new floor and a brand new, modern set.

The result is this state-of-the-art studio with a 20-foot-long, seamless, panoramic LED monitor behind us.

Mike Carr, ABC30's General Manager says, "The first thing that comes to my mind is wow. In all my time in this community, I've never seen anything like this studio throughout the entirety of central California."

That familiar theme and some familiar faces have come and gone.

You've all watched our news sets change with the times.

This one though offers a stunning change.

"We are going to be able to do so many things in story-telling and in presenting the news to our viewers in ways that they have never seen before and I am so excited about it," news anchor Margot Kim says. "Plus, it's just super cool."

We spent weeks rehearsing and setting up shots with our technical team before we could debut the new set.

"It's going to be a lot of fun but it's also going to be, I think, very informative too on how we present the news to our viewers out there," news anchor Warren Armstrong says. "They'll see it in a whole new way."

Depending on the newscast, or the segment, we can even change the colors of the set lighting.

You'll see ABC30 anchors and reporters telling the stories of your community in front of four large monitors.

"I think the big thing that we're going to be able to do, just from one standpoint is looking at all of the monitors. You're going to be able to see the images, the people, the stories that we tell, are going to be that much bigger, that much brighter and that much better," Carr says.

Kevin Musso and the weather team can't wait to show you a new-look forecast from the ABC30 Storm Warn center.

"I think people are going to notice from day one, that there's a difference when they turn on ABC30," Carr says.

This set represents a significant investment by the Walt Disney Company into ABC30.

For Action News, it's a new beginning, though our commitment to keeping you informed will never change.

We just have new, more creative ways of telling the story.