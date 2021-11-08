Good Samaritan helps Valley veteran's family reunite with his lost military service documents

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a woman found old military service documents in a Clovis street, she reached out to Action News to help find the owner.Thanks to our Facebook community, the woman, Nina Capuchino, was able to reunite the documents with the family of the man they belonged to - an Air Force veteran.Kenneth Scott, who served in the U.S. Air Force, died at the age of 97 last week.While taking the documents to the funeral home, Scott's son unknowingly misplaced or dropped the documents."I was turning off of Fowler onto Sierra and I noticed what looked like a wallet in the middle of the road with a bunch of documents scattered everywhere," said Capuchino.She wrote to Action News for help finding the rightful owner, so we shared the story on Facebook.The Facebook post about the documents was shared more than a thousand times.Jody Adney says her brother's mother-in-law, visiting Colorado, saw the post and sent her a text.Adney is the granddaughter of Kenneth Scott. Her family has been planning his funeral, which included taking those military records to the funeral home to arrange for a service with military honors.Until Jody got that text, the family hadn't noticed what was missing and still don't know how that leather pouch ended up in the middle of the road."That is a huge part of our history and our family's story.. just by her taking the time and caring about another human being she was able to save that for us," said Adney.Adney expressed her gratitude by bringing a handmade gift for Capuchino.