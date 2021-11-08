Community & Events

Good Samaritan helps Valley veteran's family reunite with his lost military service documents

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Good Samaritan helps Valley veteran's family reunite with his lost military service documents

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a woman found old military service documents in a Clovis street, she reached out to Action News to help find the owner.

Thanks to our Facebook community, the woman, Nina Capuchino, was able to reunite the documents with the family of the man they belonged to - an Air Force veteran.

Kenneth Scott, who served in the U.S. Air Force, died at the age of 97 last week.

While taking the documents to the funeral home, Scott's son unknowingly misplaced or dropped the documents.

"I was turning off of Fowler onto Sierra and I noticed what looked like a wallet in the middle of the road with a bunch of documents scattered everywhere," said Capuchino.

She wrote to Action News for help finding the rightful owner, so we shared the story on Facebook.

The Facebook post about the documents was shared more than a thousand times.

Jody Adney says her brother's mother-in-law, visiting Colorado, saw the post and sent her a text.

Adney is the granddaughter of Kenneth Scott. Her family has been planning his funeral, which included taking those military records to the funeral home to arrange for a service with military honors.

Until Jody got that text, the family hadn't noticed what was missing and still don't know how that leather pouch ended up in the middle of the road.

"That is a huge part of our history and our family's story.. just by her taking the time and caring about another human being she was able to save that for us," said Adney.

Adney expressed her gratitude by bringing a handmade gift for Capuchino.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsclovistaking action togethersocietyveteransmilitarylost and foundcommunityair force
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Show More
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
More TOP STORIES News