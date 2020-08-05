Consumer Reports: Best used cars for new teen drivers

Consumer Reports and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety have teamed up to recommend safe, reliable and affordable used vehicles for new drivers.Studies show teens are among the riskiest drivers, but oftentimes they're driving cars that may not provide enough protection in a crash or include the most important safety features.Experts with Consumer Reports and the IIHS have created a list of 65 used vehicles perfect for first-time drivers."When choosing a car for a young driver it can be a struggle to balance a vehicle that has very good crash protection with one that can help them avoid the crash in the first place," said Jennifer Stockburger with Consumer Reports. "By combining with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for this list we are providing a group of vehicles that check off both of those boxes."All the cars on the list are under $20,000. Five of them go for under $6000. The list includes the Mazda 3, Honda Civic Sedan, Subaru Legacy, Lincoln MKZ, and the Hyundai Tucson ranging in model years from 2011 to 2015.