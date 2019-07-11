ABC30 Newsroom Internship Program

Attend production meetings.

Assist the assignment desk.

Answer phones and conduct beat checks.

View and log tapes.

Transcribe interviews.

Research news topics (including online/social media news research).

Aid in the planning of news series.

Observe editors, writers, producers, directors, and technical crews.

Travel with reporters and field crews for stories and live remotes on occasion.

Cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Experience with MS Office.

Prior newsroom internship.

Major or previous coursework in Broadcast Journalism, Communications or related major.

Strong, ongoing knowledge of hard news/current events.

Junior or Senior-level standing, or a recent graduate within 6 months of graduation date.

Courses taken in producing/writing/editing

Previous experience (academic or internship) in journalism (print and/or broadcast); television, news and new media production; and/or television news script writing.

Thorough knowledge/experience using social media.

All candidates must be eligible to work in the US.

All candidates must be at least 18 years old.

All candidates must currently be enrolled in an accredited college or university and taking at least one class.

The Internship must receive college credit.

All candidates must be able to have a consistent, reliable work schedule throughout the session.

All candidates must provide their own housing and transportation for the duration of the internship.

KFSN-TV ABC30, the Disney/ABC owned station in Fresno, is looking for a Newsroom Intern to learn about and contribute to our on-air, digital, and social media platforms. You will have the opportunity to observe and participate in the daily work and operations of a major market television station. KFSN-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.Please read through this information. If you qualify, scroll to the bottom to apply on the Disney Careers website.