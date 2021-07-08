Fresno motorcycle rider to compete in national racing series

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno local is on his way to the national motorcycle road racing series.Aden Thao will race at the WeatherTech Raceway in Laguna Seca this weekend.On Wednesday, he made a stop in northeast Fresno for a meet-and-greet at Clawson Motorsports.Laguna Seca is the fifth of nine rounds of the national MotoAmerica Superbikes Racing series.Thao said he started just under three years ago."At first, my mom did not approve of me getting a motorcycle (and I) had to do a lot of begging," Thao said. "Definitely a journey. Hopefully, we can get really big at this."Thao is currently ninth in the Junior Cup Championship with five Top 10 finishes so far.At the conclusion of the MotoAmerica series in September, Thao plans to return to Asia for more racing and possibly Europe next year.