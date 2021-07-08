sports

Fresno motorcycle rider to compete in national racing series

Aden Thao will race at the WeatherTech Raceway in Laguna Seca this weekend.
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno motorcycle rider to compete in national racing series

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno local is on his way to the national motorcycle road racing series.

Aden Thao will race at the WeatherTech Raceway in Laguna Seca this weekend.

On Wednesday, he made a stop in northeast Fresno for a meet-and-greet at Clawson Motorsports.

Laguna Seca is the fifth of nine rounds of the national MotoAmerica Superbikes Racing series.

Thao said he started just under three years ago.

"At first, my mom did not approve of me getting a motorcycle (and I) had to do a lot of begging," Thao said. "Definitely a journey. Hopefully, we can get really big at this."

Thao is currently ninth in the Junior Cup Championship with five Top 10 finishes so far.

At the conclusion of the MotoAmerica series in September, Thao plans to return to Asia for more racing and possibly Europe next year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnosportsmotorcyclesbike race
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
Did US Marshals' most wanted fugitive attend 2016 MLB game?
Cam Worrell breaks down important plays from Fresno State-Hawaii game
Bulldog Breakdown: Highlights of Fresno State v Hawaii game
Fresno State falls out of AP ranking after loss to Hawaii
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
Show More
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
More TOP STORIES News