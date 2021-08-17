afghanistan

Afghan Americans in the Valley heartbroken by upheaval in Afghanistan

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Afghan Americans in Central CA heartbroken by upheaval in Afghanistan

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chaos erupted at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Thousands of people rushed the tarmac and even jumped onto jets in a frantic effort to leave the capital city.

The scenes saddened Afghan Americans in the Valley.

Farhat Hanifi of Fresno said, "It's hard not to shed tears about it. I was fortunate. My parents immigrated here in the '80s. I'm so blessed to be born and raised here. But those people have no other option, so they're willing to put their lives on the line."

Satellite images showed the mass of cars and people who gathered at the airport.

RELATED: 7 killed as Kabul airport plunges into chaos while Taliban patrols Afghan capital

Dr. Sohaila Mojadaddi of Madera has a sister and many other relatives still in Afghanistan.

Dr.Mojadaddi said, "I'm not concerned only for family. I'm concerned about the entire people of Afghanistan who are facing a great danger."

Nearly 20 years after the U.S. first entered Afghanistan, Dr. Mojadaddi said the Taliban has now brought back the nightmare no one wanted to see again.
She worried about the women of Afghanistan.

Dr. Mojadaddi continued, "The women just lost all their human rights. They cannot go to school, to work, and they have to stay home."

Hanifi called the Taliban's return to power a return to the 7th century.

RELATED: Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision

She explained, "The advances women have had over the last 20 years with America and NATO's presence in Afghanistan kind of literally got eliminated overnight."

Afghans living in the Valley were keeping a close eye on the developments in their home country.

But they were extremely worried about what the future holds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnotalibanafghanistan waru.s. & worldpoliticsafghanistan
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AFGHANISTAN
US service member says Afghan refugees assaulted her at Fort Bliss
Memorial for Nicole Gee, marine killed in Afghanistan attack
Investigation reveals Kabul airstrike targeted wrong vehicle
'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' | Watch Now
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News