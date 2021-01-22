Hobbies & Interests

Airbag jeans could help keep motorcyclists safer

A pair of jeans may be the future to keeping motorcyclists safer.

The pants are airbag jeans and have concealed airbags inside the legs.

Riders tether them to their bikes, and if they fall, the airbags are triggered.

Unlike the airbags in cars, these can be deflated and reused multiple times.

The inventor of the airbag jeans hopes to bring them to market next year.

Moses Shahrivar designed his first pair of motorcycle jeans in collaboration with Harley-Davidson Sweden 16 years ago.

His company Airbag Inside Sweden AB has designed a prototype pair of super-strong jeans that have concealed airbags inside the legs, CNN reports.

Wearable airbag vests to protect bikers' upper bodies have been around for more than 20 years.

Motorcyclists in the United States are about 28 times more likely than car occupants to die in a crash

ALSO READ: American Airlines now selling its surplus wine
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsairbagsroad safetymotorcyclesinvention
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC data shows California lagging behind most states in administering COVID vaccines
Hit-and-run driver arrested after causing 3 crashes in Madera Co.
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into parked car, passing out at the wheel
Fresno receives $15.8 million to cover overdue rent for tenants and landlords
Mega Millions $970 million jackpot up for grabs
Car speeds off after hitting, killing 53-year-old man trying to cross street in southwest Fresno
Explosion in east central Fresno leaves 1 with burns to face, may have been honey oil lab
Show More
Fresno police officer possibly exposed to fentanyl while responding to crash
Yosemite closure extended, park will reopen Tuesday
13 Fresno State staff members laid off
19-year-old shot during drug deal in northeast Fresno, police say
Biden to sign executive orders aimed at addressing economic crisis
More TOP STORIES News