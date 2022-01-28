allergies

Doctors give tips on combating seasonal allergies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Allergy season is here and as expected, it could get worse, as we head into spring.

Allergies can be very uncomfortable for some, while others don't deal with them at all.

But it can also be tricky to tell if it's really allergies or a virus. One local doctor explained some key symptoms to look out for to help rule out COVID-19.

An Allergist Immunologist, Family Allergy Asthma Center, Dr. Praveen Buddiga said, "This allergy season has been very challenging because it's a little different with COVID. And a lot of times the common question is do I have allergies or do I have COVID?"

"I've had them for about 40 years and I didn't have allergies in the previous location I was living in, but when we moved here it just started getting worse all the time," said Fresno resident, Richard Sullivan.

Experts say taking a shower before going to bed can help get rid of pollen that may build up during the day.
