Disasters & Accidents

Almost deadly crash shuts down Ashlan and Highway 99 exit

By
Fresno (KFSN) -- At least one person is critically injured after an allegedly impaired driver caused a crash on Ashlan at Golden State and the CHP closed the highway's northbound offramp for several hours.

Fresno police spent hours investigating the collision that happened just after 1 a.m.



Chief Jerry Dyer tells Action News an intoxicated driver blew through a red light on Ashlan and T-boned the other car as it tried to make a turn onto Ashlan on a green light.

The victim suffered severe injuries and was listed in critical condition.

Dyer says police arrested the intoxicated driver on felony charges.

Paramedics took both drivers to the hospital for treatment.

The CHP reopened the Ashlan offramp before 9:30 a.m.
