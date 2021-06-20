Society

'There wasn't a dry eye in the building': 9/11 firefighter with ALS enjoys daughter's wedding day

EMBED <>More Videos

9/11 firefighter shares wedding day joy with daughter despite ALS

ARIZONA -- Not even ALS could prevent a heroic New York City firefighter from sharing a special wedding day moment with his daughter.

Dennis Snider answered the call of duty at Ground Zero after 9/11, and for the last 15 years, he's been bravely battling a rare form of ALS.

When his daughter Tenaya recently tied the knot, Snider was at her side, sharing in the joy in his motorized wheelchair.

They then made it onto the dance floor for the more than appropriate song "Sweet Child of Mine."

Tenaya's brother shared images from the reception, later writing "there wasn't a dry eye in the building."

RELATED: Michael Strahan, 'GMA' help Chicago-area couple celebrate dream wedding at Navy Pier
EMBED More News Videos

After canceling their wedding twice due to the pandemic, an Army major and his wife had a dream wedding on Navy Pier with a special visitor from "GMA."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalsfdnywedding
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News