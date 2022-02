FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new Amazon facility may be coming to east central Fresno.A permit application was filed by Seefried Industrial Properties on Wednesday, referencing a lot with more than 43 acres at Olive and Clovis Avenues.Action News reached out to Fresno City Councilmember Tyler Maxwell, who confirmed the property would be an Amazon facility.The applicant proposes to build a new 184,000 square foot delivery station.The project would employ nearly 550 employees on-site and operate 24 hours daily.