Amber Alert issued for 2 kids last seen playing in front yard

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- An Amber Alert has been issued for two siblings out of Florida after authorities say they suddenly disappeared from their front yard Sunday morning.According to police, 6-year-old Braxton Williams and his 5-year-old sister Bri'ya Williams were playing in the front yard when they suddenly disappeared.The kids were reported missing by a family member.Authorities say 6-year-old Braxton was wearing blue jeans and a red sweater at the time he went missing. His sister, Bri'ya, was wearing a grey sweater with multicolored writing.K9 teams and drones have been used in the pursuit as well.Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 904-630-0500.