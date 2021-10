FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crash between an ambulance and an SUV has caused traffic disruptions in downtown Fresno.Fresno police closed down the area of Mono and H Streets for about an hour.That's where the ambulance driving southbound on H Street and the SUV traveling eastbound on Mono crashed into each other at the intersection just after 11 am.The ambulance overturned.Fresno police say the three American Ambulance personnel inside the ambulance, and the driver of the SUV were taken to the hospital. No one was seriously injured.Police say they do not know what led to the crash.